Electric Utility Operations

2019 T&D World Top Tools of the Trade: Truck Equipment

See what's new in truck equipment by viewing this photo gallery of Top Tools of the Trade entries in this category.

For linemen, having a properly stocked and accessorized truck is essential to ensuring productivity and safety in the field. For the Truck Equipment category for the 2019 Top Tools of the Trade competition, manufacturers submitted product entries, and now we need your help to select the category winner. 

Simply visit the online survey, select your favorite product, state the reason why, and include your contact information. Thank you for participating in the voting for the contest, and be sure to check out the manufacturer's products at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo. 

 

