Electric Utility Operations

2019 T&D World Top Tools of the Trade: Safety

Help us to choose the winner in the Safety Category for the 2019 T&D World Top Tools of the Trade competition by voting in the online poll.

For our second 2019 Top Tools of the Trade photo gallery, we are focusing on products that improve linemen's safety in the field. These products help to safeguard workers while they are installing and maintaining infrastructure so they can return safely to their families each and every night. 

As with our first gallery on Lineman Tools, please review all of the entries in this category and then vote for your favorite product in our online poll. To be considered for the drawing for the $100 Amazon gift card, please include your contact information. Thank you for helping us to choose a winner in this category and decide the finalists for the 2019 Top Tool of the Trade. 

Vote in the survey for the safety product. 

TAGS: Safety and Training
