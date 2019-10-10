2019 T&D World Top Tools of the Trade: Workwear

Learn what's new in workwear by exploring our Top Tools of the Trade gallery on garments and footwear for linemen.

Linemen must work out in all kinds of weather conditions, and they demand workwear that will stand up to harsh conditions in the field. In the Workwear category for the 2019 Top Tools of the Trade, the entrants submitted products of boots, mid-weight layering garments and a metal bonding clamp for a conductive suit.

After viewing the photo gallery, vote for your favorite product in our online survey for the Workwear category. Thank you for helping us to select a winner in this category, and stay safe in the field!