24th February 2026

Polesaver® Achieves US Code Approval for Rot-Guard™ Ground-Line Barrier

UK-based manufacturer Polesaver® is celebrating a major milestone after securing code approval in the United States for its ground-line rot prevention barrier, Rot-Guard™.

Approval under the International Building Code® (IBC) confirms that Rot-Guard™ meets the rigorous safety and performance requirements for utility applications, giving utilities the confidence to specify the product for future installations. As the IBC is developed and maintained by the International Code Council® (ICC), this approval provides independent assurance that the product complies with internationally recognised building code standards.

In accordance with the American Wood Protection Association (AWPA) U1 standard, Rot-Guard™ is suitable for structural applications under UC4B Ground Contact use, making it appropriate for utility and building poles in areas subject to wood decay and insect attack.

“For over 30 years, we’ve developed products we’re truly proud of, subjecting them to rigorous real-world and independent laboratory testing,” said Richard George, CEO of Polesaver®. “Every test has demonstrated the effectiveness of our product. It is incredibly gratifying to see this validated in an independent Technical Evaluation Report, which is publicly available for utilities and engineers to reference. This provides clear, verified assurance that Rot-Guard™ sleeves are a proven solution for protecting pole assets across the USA.”

For utilities and distribution network operators facing pressure to maximise asset life, reduce unplanned interventions, and control costs, this code approval will fast track the adoption of Rot-Guard™ into their infrastructure plans.

The approval reinforces the value of barrier sleeves in protecting critical assets, reducing maintenance intervals and extending the service life of utility poles.

For further information contact:

Claire Powell, Head of Marketing, Polesaver

[email protected] | Tel: 00 44 1452 222364

About Polesaver®

Polesaver® is a UK-based leader in ground-line protection solutions for utility poles, providing products that extend asset life, improve safety, and reduce maintenance costs. With over 30 years of experience in developing and testing innovative wood preservation solutions, Polesaver® serves utilities, contractors, and network operators worldwide.

Polesaver® Rot-Guard™ meets international building code standards, as well as the American Wood Protection Association (AWPA) U1 standard for ground contact applications. These approvals provide utilities and construction professionals with the confidence to specify Polesaver® solutions for durable, compliant, and reliable pole protection.

About the International Code Council® (ICC)

The International Code Council® (ICC) is a major US-based, nonprofit organization that develops model codes and standards, including the I-Codes, used in the design, construction, and compliance process to ensure safe, sustainable, affordable, and resilient structures. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., it serves as a leading resource for building safety professionals, providing codes, product evaluation, testing, certification, and training.