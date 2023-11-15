With about 130 million wood poles in service in North America, wood poles continue to be the backbone of the Electric Utility Power Grid.

On October 11, 2023, a presentation titled, "Case Study: Extending the Life of Treated Wood Utility Poles," was made at the 2023 Powerline Conference in Kansas City. The purpose of this presentation was to review a proven method of extending the life of wood utility poles. This method has been used for more than 35 years to stop wood decay in the tens of thousands of woodpecker holes repaired with the IPOLE-WPK Woodpecker Hole Repair System, all without the use of pesticides.

To watch a video recap of the presentation, click here.

How it works

Research conducted by the U.S. Forest Products Lab in the late 1990s found that the primary decay organisms responsible for decay in wood poles cannot live in a Negative Ion environment. The IPOLE-WPK System uses a proprietary photocatalyst to cure the polymer. This photocatalyst converts the moisture in the wood to Plasma Ionized Water. Since its introduction in the mid-1980s, the company has received no reports of wood decay continuing in the IPOLE-WPK repaired pole sections.

This video contains the information presented at the 2023 Powerline Conference. In it, you will see the results of research conducted by organizations including NASA, U.S. Forest Products Lab, National Wildlife Research Center, and others, that led to this discovery.

A previously untapped source of natural energy, known by the Communications Industry as WiFi 6, is one of the primary sources of energy used in this process. For more information, visit the website.

All Sniff’n’Stop Products use WiFi 6 electromagnetic energy to deter problem pests. This is done by magnetically drawing a unique combination of natural aromatic essential oils to them. These pests include woodpeckers, insects, rodents, snakes and many others.

For more information, visit the website.