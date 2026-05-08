Warm Winter Leads Portland General Execs to Push More on Cost Savings

Portland General Electric Co. leaders have trimmed their 2026 load growth forecast by a percentage point after a very mild Oregon winter that also has led them to accelerate cost-saving plans.

In the first three months of the year, PGE’s industrial customers needed 10% more electricity than in early 2025, continuing a trend that saw load growth grow more than 14% last year. But the warm weather led commercial load to fall 2.3% and residential load to slide 4.6% on a weather-adjusted basis from a year earlier.

CFO Joe Trpik told analysts early this month that growing adoption of rooftop solar and general energy-efficiency measures across PGE’s service territory played a role in the Q1 changes. He also noted that PGE’s traditional winter peak has now been joined by a summer one because more of the company’s customers have installed air-conditioning systems.

Looking to 2026, those factors have prompted Trpik and President and CEO Maria Pope to trim their weather-adjusted load growth forecast to a range of 1.5% to 2.5%, well below last year’s 3.8%. Thus the need for a sharper focus on cutting spending.

“In the last 12 months, our organization has evolved tremendously in the ability to adapt through cost management,” CFO Joe Trpik said on a conference call. “We have a well-defined plan in place for the balance of the year to solve for the load impacts experienced this quarter.”