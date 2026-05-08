Warm Winter Leads Portland General Execs to Push More on Cost Savings

Portland General Electric Co. leaders have trimmed their 2026 load growth forecast by a percentage point after a very mild Oregon winter that also has led them to accelerate cost-saving plans.
In the first three months of the year, PGE’s industrial customers needed 10% more electricity than in early 2025, continuing a trend that saw load growth grow more than 14% last year. But the warm weather led commercial load to fall 2.3% and residential load to slide 4.6% on a weather-adjusted basis from a year earlier.
CFO Joe Trpik told analysts early this month that growing adoption of rooftop solar and general energy-efficiency measures across PGE’s service territory played a role in the Q1 changes. He also noted that PGE’s traditional winter peak has now been joined by a summer one because more of the company’s customers have installed air-conditioning systems.
Looking to 2026, those factors have prompted Trpik and President and CEO Maria Pope to trim their weather-adjusted load growth forecast to a range of 1.5% to 2.5%, well below last year’s 3.8%. Thus the need for a sharper focus on cutting spending.
“In the last 12 months, our organization has evolved tremendously in the ability to adapt through cost management,” CFO Joe Trpik said on a conference call. “We have a well-defined plan in place for the balance of the year to solve for the load impacts experienced this quarter.”
PGE last year cut $25 million in spending as executives launched a multi-year initiative that Trpik said focuses on “refining our capital and maintenance work streams, optimizing our team [and] equipment and facilities management.” Notably, the company didn’t lean on layoffs, finished the year with 2,877 employees versus 2,915 at the end of 2024.
Trpik said 2026 will bring more of the same work and pull forward some projects that had been penciled in for next year. That, he added, will be enough to have the company stick to its full-year financial goals while offsetting the lower-than-expected first-quarter results.
“We have the ability of both being in our control, how we plan and adapt our energy portfolio and then how we plan and adapt to our cost working throughout the whole management team and organization,” he told analysts May 1. “We feel pretty confident that, as we look to our toolkit, as we identified this gap, that we have the ability to execute and do things well within our control.”
Zooming out, Pope told analysts that she’s preparing to start talking to Oregon regulators about exploring new rate models and other frameworks that would mitigate the volatility brought on by extreme weather warm and cold as well as and other factors that add volatility to the utility’s operations. She noted she’s prepared for those conversations to take quite some time.
“Greater predictability is good for both customers and shareholders,” Pope said. “We recognize that this will be multiyear work.”
Other items from PGE’s first-quarter report included:
- Executives have submitted initial filings to state regulators around their planned $1.9 billion (in partnership with Manulife Investment Management) of PacifiCorp’s Washington utility, which has roughly 140,000 customers and a rate base of about $1.4 billion. (See the map at right.) Coming up next on the journey to an approval expected in about a year are filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- The company’s industrial growth isn’t slowing down soon: Pope said demand from data centers and other high-tech customers should grow by about 10% annually through 2030.
Shares of Portland General (Ticker: POR) fell more than 4% on the earnings report and conference call, closing at $49.73 on the afternoon of May 1. By May 7, they had slipped to $48.62 and are now up only slightly over the past six months, leaving the company’s market capitalization at $5.6 billion.