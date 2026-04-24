PG&E Prepping Filing Outlining 5,000 Undergrounding Miles by 2037

PG&E Corp. leaders will later this year propose a 10-year plan to underground about 5,000 miles of infrastructure at high risk of fires as they look to add to work that will have buried roughly 1,900 miles by the end of next year.

Patti Poppe, the CEO of PG&E, told analysts and investors after the utility reported its first-quarter results that teams are on track to file their plan with the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety during the third quarter. The proposal will cover the years 2028 through 2037 and will be submitted under guidelines revised by the California Public Utilities Commission late last year.

PG&E teams have been among the utility sector’s most ambitious in wanting to underground wires and other infrastructure, in part because the company has been particularly severely affected by recent wildfires. (As of year-end 2025, executives estimated that PG&E’s aggregate liabilities from 2019 Kincade fire, the 2021 Dixie fire and the 2022 Mosquito fire topped $3.8 billion.) Executives in 2022 proposed undergrounding about 3,600 miles by the end of this year but a compromise with the CPUC trimmed that number a year later.