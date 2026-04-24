Inside T&D World's Special Report: Tackling Wildfire Risk Across the Grid

In this episode of the T&D World Live Podcast, Christina Marsh and Jeff Postelwait break down insights from the annual Wildfire Special Report — part of the May 2026 T&D World issue — unpacking how wildfire risk is evolving and how utilities across the U.S. are responding.

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more unpredictable, utilities are facing heightened scrutiny and more frequent engagement with customers, particularly around issues like Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). Wildfire risk is no longer confined to traditionally high-risk regions like California and the Southwest; it is expanding into areas such as the Great Plains, the Southeast and even regions like Florida that historically have not been associated with large-scale fires.

We walk through the scope of this year’s special report, highlighting contributions from utilities and solution providers across diverse geographies. Examples include municipal utilities in California investing in undergrounding and advanced sensor networks; utilities in the Sierra Nevada region deploying LiDAR and geospatial intelligence for vegetation management; and Hawaiian Electric integrating meteorological data and microclimate monitoring into its operations. Other case studies explore the use of strategically placed weather stations, machine learning models and real-time analytics to improve situational awareness and decision-making, as well as system-wide vegetation management programs and sustainability-focused land stewardship practices in mountainous regions.

A recurring theme throughout the discussion is the growing sophistication and layering of technologies used in wildfire mitigation. We outline a wide array of tools now in use, including satellites, drones, AI-enabled analytics, high-speed reclosers, advanced protection systems and asset management platforms capable of predicting equipment failure under specific conditions. However, traditional approaches — such as vegetation management and controlled burns — remain just as critical, especially when it comes to prevention rather than response.

The conversation also addresses the operational and ethical complexity of PSPS events. While these shutoffs are effective in reducing ignition risk, they are highly disruptive to customers, making it essential for utilities to refine their mitigation strategies to minimize both the frequency and duration of outages. This ties into a broader discussion about the importance of community engagement, with both hosts noting that utilities must communicate clearly and proactively about risks, mitigation efforts and the rationale behind difficult operational decisions.

From a policy perspective, the episode explores how regulators and organizations like NERC are pushing for more robust wildfire mitigation planning and accountability. At the same time, we highlight the financial realities utilities face, describing the “trilemma” of delivering electricity that is reliable, sustainable and affordable. Investments in wildfire mitigation — whether in advanced technologies or preventative infrastructure — must ultimately be justified to regulators and ratepayers, which can be challenging, particularly in regions that have not yet experienced major wildfire events.

The discussion also touches on public perception and criticism of utilities, especially in cases where utility equipment has been linked to wildfire ignition. We examine current wildfire conditions, pointing to widespread drought, shifting weather patterns and extreme wind events as key drivers of risk.

Utilities are increasingly combining advanced technology, data-driven insights and traditional land management practices to address the challenge, but ongoing collaboration, investment and public communication will be essential to staying ahead of the threat.