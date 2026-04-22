Sitetracker Launches AI Platform Scout To Improve Infrastructure Management

As artificial intelligence continues to integrate across business sectors, management platforms like Sitetracker are finding ways to enhance operations for contractors and infrastructure owners to gain deep insights while driving automation.

The New Jersey-based software company announced the launch of Scout , a new autonomous system that’s designed to support the full complexity of infrastructure delivery and management. With the ability to surface risk and synthesize information, the platform aims to help accelerate project execution for users. It does this by utilizing data kept inside system records from you, the user.

But instead of being viewed as generic AI, the platform considers itself as “operational intelligence.” It’s designed to provide momentum when action is needed.

Sitetracker states that the Scout platform helps provide clarity on various tasks for its users and acts quickly to help with work-related tasks. This is done while keeping data security as a top priority in a secure environment, the company explains.

“Our customers are looking to create compounding competitive advantages,” said chief executive officer Giuseppe Incitti of Sitetracker in a press release . Incitti believes that by providing easily deployable workflows, timelines are ultimately compressed, which helps drive margins.

Document processing, risk analysis, and photo intelligence are just some of the common workflows Scout offers users. Scout also has the ability to perform agent-assembled work packages to help drive productivity through various project phases. From planning, development, or even construction and maintenance, these work packages are offered under a range of automated capabilities.

Examples listed are:

Lease comparison

Invoice processing

Deficiency reporting

Contractor performance assessments

Plan-of-the-day preparation with recommendations

According to recent research , 79% of organizations have deployed some level of agentic AI, with 96% planning to expand investment and usage in 2026. These key figures highlight the scale of adaptivity that many organizations have made to welcome new ideas for enhancement within their organization.