Nyxium Unveils AI Platform to Accelerate Energy Infrastructure Permitting

A London-based deep tech startup, Nyxium, has emerged from stealth with an artificial intelligence platform designed to shorten the time it takes to site and permit major energy infrastructure projects, including nuclear plants, renewables, energy storage and data centers.

The company says its “agentic” AI system combines geospatial analysis, reinforcement learning and regulatory data to help developers and public agencies evaluate potential sites, identify permitting risks and prepare documentation more quickly. According to Nyxium, the platform can reduce development timelines by as much as 75%, compressing processes that typically take 12 to 24 months into a matter of months. It also estimates potential cost savings of up to $5 million per project.

The launch comes as energy developers worldwide face mounting delays tied to permitting, siting and grid interconnection backlogs. Surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers, coupled with ambitious decarbonization targets, has intensified pressure on regulators and utilities to bring new capacity online more quickly. Industry observers increasingly cite permitting complexity — rather than technology or capital — as a primary bottleneck.

Nyxium’s platform uses multiple AI “agents” to analyze geospatial constraints, grid availability, regulatory requirements and community considerations in parallel. The goal, the company says, is to surface fatal flaws and permitting risks early in the development cycle, before significant capital is committed.

“The energy transition isn’t being held back by technology — it’s being held back by process,” said founder and CEO Dr. Thiri Shwesin Aung. She said the platform is intended to improve both speed and decision quality, while helping projects remain viable as regulatory and grid conditions evolve.

Nyxium’s origins are closely tied to its founders’ backgrounds. Aung previously worked in geospatial analysis and machine learning to document land use change and environmental impacts in Myanmar after her family was displaced by resource-related conflict. Her work later contributed to international legal proceedings. She went on to found Nyxion, an environmental intelligence company that scaled into a multimillion-dollar business serving governments and institutions.

Co-founder Dr. Paul Seurin brings experience in modeling nuclear energy systems and project economics. He said many technically sound projects he encountered were delayed or derailed by siting, permitting and grid access challenges rather than engineering constraints.

Before its public launch, Nyxium signed a $235,000 contract with the Kentucky Nuclear Economic Development Authority to support AI-driven site screening and infrastructure modeling for nuclear-ready communities in the state. The company says it is also in discussions with developers across nuclear, renewable energy and data center sectors.

Nyxium has raised £2.4 million in pre-seed funding led by Visionaries Tomorrow, with participation from EWOR. The company plans to use the capital to expand its engineering team, further develop the platform and support early customer deployments.

Investors say the company’s focus on deployment speed addresses a critical industry challenge. “Speed of deployment has become the defining constraint in the energy transition,” said Dr. Iris ten Have, a principal at Visionaries Tomorrow.

Nyxium’s initial target markets include nuclear — including small modular reactors — solar, wind, energy storage and data center infrastructure. The company said it may expand into other regulated, asset-intensive sectors over time.