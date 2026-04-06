Hitachi Energy’s Latest U.S. Investment: An Engineering and Testing Hub in North Carolina

The $10 million center supporting power electronics technologies will also be the company’s global hub for cybersecurity offerings.
April 6, 2026
2 min read
Hitachi Energy
The future home of Hitachi Energy's testing and integration hub, which is expected to generate 150 jobs.

The future home of Hitachi Energy's testing and integration hub, which is expected to generate 150 jobs.

Hitachi Energy has started building a $10 million engineering, testing and integration center in North Carolina that will help utilities and developers better meet the fast-growing demand for electricity.

Leaders of Hitachi Energy, which has about $16 billion in annual sales and employs more than 50,000 people in 60 countries, say the Power Electronics Center of Competence in Cary, west of Raleigh, will bring together teams working on the design, performance validation and deployment of modular solutions. The aim is to reduce grid congestion and add transmission capacity without building new power lines while also improving networks’ stability.

“We are in the ‘age of electricity,’ where demand is growing faster and the grid has become the new frontline of energy security,” Marco Berardi, a Hitachi Energy senior vice president and head of the company’s grid and power quality group, said in a statement. “This new center will strengthen our ability to respond quickly with localized expertise, helping customers maintain grid stability, resilience and reliability.”

The 32,000‑square‑foot facility, which is targeting the massive growth in power demand from data centers as well as the broader rise in electrification, is expected to create 150 new jobs. Officials are targeting an opening later this year.

The Cary project, which will also become Hitachi Energy’s global hub for cybercurity work is part of a $1 billion investment push company leaders announced last year. Among that expansion plan’s other projects are:

Other manufacturers have been working on capacity expansions of their own, many of them focused on transformers. Among those companies are ABB, Eaton, ERMCO, GE Vernova and Schneider Electric. Combined, their investments are comfortably north of $2 billion.

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Geert De Lombaerde

Senior Editor

A native of Belgium, Geert De Lombaerde has more than two decades of business journalism experience and writes about markets and economic trends for Endeavor Business Media publications T&D WorldHealthcare Innovation, IndustryWeek, FleetOwner and Oil & Gas Journal. With a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, he began his reporting career at the Business Courier in Cincinnati and later was managing editor and editor of the Nashville Business Journal. Most recently, he oversaw the online and print products of the Nashville Post and reported primarily on Middle Tennessee’s finance sector as well as many of its publicly traded companies.

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