Pioneer Launches New Medium Voltage Transformer/Interrupting Switch Assembly

The Medium Voltage Transformer/Interrupter Switch Assemblies by Pioneer Dry Type Group provide switching and fault protection for unit substations.

Designing and manufacturing the fully integrated switch and transformer together ensures that the components work together. On-site assembly is simplified since all components are factory-tested as a single unit. Disconnected for delivery, all applicable cables are provided and clearly marked for reconnection. Full load current interrupting capability combined with accurate, calibrated fuse protection makes these designed-together packages suitable for industrial, utility and commercial applications.

Available in 5 kV and 15 kV class models, for 600 A or 1200 A Continuous Load interrupting rating, these value-added products enhance the extensive Pioneer product offering. The new Transformer/Interrupting Switch Assembly provides customers a choice of switch manufacturers, with or without fusing, NEMA 1 or 3R enclosures and switch orientation on the right or left side of the transformer. Custom designs for specific applications available. All Pioneer Medium Voltage Transformer/Interrupting Switch Assemblies meet IEEE, ANSI, UL and CSA standards/certifications.

A wide range of options is available including Kirk Key interlocks, infrared window, current limiting fusing, blown fuse indicator, fuse clips, spare fuse pocket, thermostat, strip heater, surge arrestors, insulated bus, ground ball stud w/cover, indicator lights and more.