Doble Engineering, Megger Complete Merger Under ESCO Technologies

Doble Engineering and Megger have completed their merger under ESCO Technologies Inc., bringing the two electrical testing and asset-management companies together under common ownership.

The companies said the combined organization will integrate their respective testing, monitoring, diagnostics, software and engineering capabilities while maintaining a focus on customer service and operational continuity during the integration process.

The combination brings together Megger’s portfolio of portable and offline electrical test equipment, field instrumentation and asset performance management tools with Doble’s capabilities in substation testing, continuous monitoring, diagnostics, software analytics, laboratory services and engineering.

The companies said the combined portfolio is expected to provide a more connected approach to electrical asset management by linking testing and monitoring data with analytics and decision-support tools.

Megger has a broad presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia, while Doble has an established presence in North America. The companies said their complementary geographic footprints will expand their global customer support capabilities.

Integration activities will now begin across the combined organization. According to the companies, both businesses will continue to prioritize customer commitments, safe operations and service continuity as the integration proceeds.

“Both organizations bring strong histories, talented people and a deep commitment to the customers and industries we serve,” Bodo Zeug, CEO of Megger Group, said. “We will combine those strengths and build an even stronger company to help our customers navigating through the fast growing demands in the energy and water infrastructure.”

“The most exciting part of the journey starts now,” Matt Carrara, president of Doble Engineering, said. “There is a great deal of work ahead as we integrate, but there is even more opportunity.”

Doble Engineering supports electric power system owners and operators with diagnostic, monitoring, software, laboratory and engineering services. Megger provides electrical testing and monitoring equipment, software and related services for power and water infrastructure.