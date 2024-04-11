Osmose Utilities Services Acquires Underground Cable Diagnostics’ Provider IMCORP

Osmose Utilities Services, a provider of structural asset management solutions for the electric utility industry, has acquired IMCORP, a developer of underground power cable diagnostics, as it expands its portfolio of services to include diagnostics and assessments for underground power cable systems.

IMCORP's experience and technology combined with Osmose's asset management solutions will offer electric utilities an approach to helpoing with reliability and performance of both above-ground and underground infrastructure.

IMCORP’s technology helps accurate identification of cable system vulnerabilities, facilitating proactive maintenance and extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

The acquisition will benefit customers of both the companies with a broader range of services and enhanced support from the combined expertise of the teams.