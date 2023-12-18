PacifiCorp Uses AI To Scan Cable Condition

Some defect samples were extracted and sent to the IMCORP root cause analysis laboratory, where it was determined the root cause of the cable defects was manufacturing errors, whereas the root cause of the substandard accessories was installation error.

These findings only underscored the value of using factory comparable cable scanning technology capable of detecting defects before failure, with all the evidence intact. Both the field and laboratory dissections provided PacifiCorp and its contractors with an accelerated constructive feedback loop on the cable system product selection, design and installation quality. Energizing a system with defective components can lead to costly failures and collector system downtime, both in the short and long term of the system’s life. Due to these results, PacifiCorp has enforced its offline 50/60Hz PD test with 5pC sensitivity specification to commission its medium-voltage feeder systems. PacifiCorp has experienced no failures at this this site since energization.

PacifiCorp Case Study 2 - Wyoming

In the second case study, three sites of similar scale (A, B, and C) were built to the same specifications using the same design, components, and installers. VLF tests were conducted on Sites B and C, including more than 120 miles of cable systems, and no defects were detected. PacifiCorp purchased Site A from the developer and specified an offline 50/60Hz test with 5pC sensitivity to commission nearly 66 miles. The cable scanning technology located hundreds of defects, including 32% of the site’s splices. At first the installers were in a state of disbelief that all the splices passed on Sites B & C and so many splices did not meet the manufacturer’s minimum performance requirements (IEEE 404) on Site A. An onsite dissection and root cause analysis showed that installation errors were the cause of the substandard performance. The onsite dissection allowed the installers to be re-trained and coached on the proper installation. To demonstrate the splices could be installed to manufacturers’ standards, a control splice was installed under supervision, and a subsequent test demonstrated that it easily surpassed the manufacturers’ performance expectations.

After repair or replacement, Site A’s substandard components were retested proving they now met manufacturers’ standards. The ability to use IMCORP’s cable scanning technology during commissioning provided a valuable feedback loop to installers and proved to be an invaluable training tool to correct and improve craftwork in real time.

Site A, commissioned by IMCORP, experienced no failures post-commissioning but sites B & C, commissioned with a VLF test, incurred 14 failures on splices. Over the operations period, this equates to a failure rate of 5.3 failures/100 miles/year. The cost of each failure in O&M and revenue losses was estimated at over $100,000, bringing the total impact to over the million-dollar mark.