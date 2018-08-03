Grid Data Repository Enables Researchers to Find Highly Specific Grid Models

BetterGrids has released an enhanced version of its Grid Data Repository with advanced new 'Semantic Search' features that enable grid researchers to find highly specific grid models for their research using simple English sentences.

The Grid Data Repository is an online library of grid models developed for the Department of Energy by GridBright. It was financed under an award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), as part of the GRID DATA program to support new research in grid modernization. The Repository organizes data from disparate utility industry sources, public data generated by the grid research community, and new grid models being created under the ARPA‑E GRID DATA program by five project teams.

The new 'Semantic Search' features leverage big data technologies to allow for more sophisticated and meaningful searches within the Repository. The Semantic Search engine uses machine intelligence to better understand the grid model contents, and natural language processing to translate simple English sentences into complex database queries.

"The Repository addresses the growing need for more realistic grid models in the public domain to support grid research and testing," according to Ali Vojdani, president of BetterGrids. "Our new semantic features give researchers more ability to find exactly what they need for their specific area of research."

The grid research community is actively working to modernize the electric grid to support the growth of renewable energy and improve grid resiliency. Advancements have been hindered by the lack of publicly available power system models that realistically represent current and evolving grid challenges. The ARPA-E GRID DATA project addresses this critical need.

"We thank all the organizations and volunteers who have contributed to the ongoing development and enhancement of the Repository, and look forward to continuing our collaboration in support of smart grid research and education," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., BetterGrids Director.

The Grid Data Repository can be reached from the BetterGrids.org website.