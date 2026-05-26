Repsol Sets ERCOT Benchmark with 825 MW Solar Facility in Texas

Global energy and petrochemical company Repsol announced it has achieved commercial operations of its 825 MW Pinnington solar project in Texas, strengthening the company’s renewable footprint in the U.S. According to an issued release, Pinnington Solar set a benchmark this month by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), reaching commercial operations 2.5 times faster than other comparable renewable projects of this scale.

The solar facility, engineered and built by Kansas-based company Black & Veatch, now reportedly brings Repsol’s total renewable capacity in the U.S. to 2 GW. Repsol states that the Pinnington project alone consists of 1.5 million solar panels to improve grid reliability and generate enough annual energy to avoid roughly 1 million tons of CO2 emissions.

“Completing the Pinnington solar project on an accelerated timeline—while managing its scale, complexity, and demanding execution environment—is a testament to the strength of our collaboration,” said Narsingh Chaudhary, president of Black & Veatch’s Fuels & Natural Resources sector, in a statement.

Repsol CEO Federico Toro added that the Pinnington project was able to set this new benchmark for renewable energy delivery in the U.S. by combining “unprecedented scale with exceptional pace.”

About 700 local construction jobs were created during the Pinnington facility's development phase, the companies highlighted, as they expect to provide an economic impact by supporting local communities, schools, emergency services, and surrounding infrastructure through annual tax revenue generated.

In 2021, Repsol entered the North American renewable energy market. Its portfolio includes Frye (632 MW), Outpost (629 MW), and now Pinnington (825 MW), which are reportedly all operational. Repsol’s Pecan Prairie project (595 MW), which is under construction, is expected to come online in 2027.

Outside of U.S. operations, Repsol reportedly has more than 3 million electricity and gas customers in Spain and Portugal, while diversifying its renewable generation portfolio with 6 GW of installed capacity, mainly in Spain and the U.S. Headquartered in Spain, Repsol is actively shifting its traditional oil and gas operations to meet net-zero emission targets by 2050 as a low-carbon renewable energy provider.

They also operate their Jicarilla I and II solar and battery storage complex in New Mexico.