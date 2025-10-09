Enverus Intelligence Research Releases Report on Future of ERCOT and 765 kV Transmission Expansion

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, has released a report analyzing the future of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), including its 765 kV transmission line expansion and developing power market dynamics.

The report revealed that ERCOT has added 22.5 GW of new capacity since January 2024 and is planning for nearly 100 GW of solar and battery additions by 2030. The approval of a $33 billion 765 kV transmission line highlights system-wide modernization for faster interconnections and reduced curtailment risk.

“ERCOT’s aggressive buildout and transmission overhaul are not just about keeping pace with demand — they’re about redefining how power is delivered in Texas,” said Katherine Paton-Ilse, report author and Power Markets Lead at Enverus. “The 765 kV backbone will be a foundational enabler for transporting renewable energy from remote hubs to high-growth urban centers.”

Key results: