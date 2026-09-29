Report: 75% of Utilities Face 'Higher Operational Risk' Amid Rise in AI Data Center Load Growth

Utilities across North America are facing a tougher operating environment as gaps widen between their desired grid resiliency and the present financial realities shaping how quickly they can achieve those goals.

According to a recent study by research agency Zpryme, 75% of surveyed North American utilities reported higher operational risk today compared to five years ago. The Texas-based firm highlighted in its 2026 State of Grid Resilience report that three in four respondents directly link this shift to the rapid growth of data centers and artificial intelligence.

Out of the 141 utility and energy industry professionals surveyed, 61% viewed affordability and customer rate pressure as the single most significant barrier to accelerating grid resiliency investments.

Despite these financial concerns, nearly 80% of the utilities surveyed on behalf of global electric power equipment provider S&C Electric Company expect resilience-related investments to increase over the next five years. Respondents represent utilities ranging from those serving fewer than 50,000 customer accounts to those serving more than 1 million across the U.S. and Canada.

Zpryme and S&C Electric Company teamed up for the report to examine resilience measures that can help improve operating conditions and mitigate risk to support future load growth. The research firm highlighted three main areas where utilities can respond to the market and address these bottlenecks.

“The research shows that utilities are being asked to strengthen grid resilience in an increasingly challenging operating environment,” said Anders Sjoelin, president and CEO of S&C Electric Company, in a statement. “Operational risk is rising, with electricity dependence and demand growing and affordability remains a significant constraint.”

Sjoelin added that these research findings aim to help reinforce the importance of prioritizing investments that deliver the greatest impact for customers, particularly on the distribution grid.