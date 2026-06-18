Texas Grid Actions: Gov. Abbott Approves $200M Infrastructure Grant, Issues PUC and ERCOT Data Center Directives

Gov. Greg Abbott is taking several new measures to address rising grid concerns in Texas, including awarding a Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) grant to strengthen electric reliability.

The TxEF grant will award Entergy Texas with $200 million to upgrade grid infrastructure that impacts more than 538,000 customers in Southeast Texas. According to a release from the governor's office, the local utility supplier will focus on strengthening power lines, upgrading utility poles and fortifying electrical equipment against severe weather.

“Texans deserve reliable electricity no matter where they live,” said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

The $200 million grant will reportedly fund two projects throughout Entergy Texas’s service territory. One project will address more than 400 miles of transmission and distribution lines, with upgrades to more than 9,000 structures across the electric system. The second project will strengthen flood-protection measures at five substations to keep them operational during extreme weather events.

This grant announcement comes as Abbott recently implemented immediate measures to protect residential ratepayers from the rising costs associated with rapid data center expansion in Texas.

A letter sent this month to Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman Thomas Gleeson and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) CEO Pablo Vegas directed several actions to be completed in July, as part of the governor’s office requests, to ensure data centers add to Texas’s electric capacity rather than merely increasing demand.

Gov. Abbott requests that the PUC require data center project owners to fully fund their own infrastructure-related needs that serve operations, preventing those costs from being passed on to residential ratepayers. Both the PUC and ERCOT were requested to submit a joint memorandum to the governor’s office by July 17, identifying additional actions within their authority to safeguard residential and small business ratepayers.

By July 31, the PUC was also instructed to initiate action to reduce transmission costs for residential ratepayers. These fees cover the cost of moving bulk electricity over high-voltage lines from power plants to local distribution systems.

“Data centers must operate in ways that reduce costs for residential electricity customers, do not drain water needed for our communities, and take into consideration the needs of our neighborhoods,” Abbott said in a statement.

As part of the governor’s pledge, Abbott plans to work with Texas legislators during the next session to codify these protections and ensure data centers address critical environmental and community factors. These factors include requiring accurate reporting on electricity and water consumption, mandating water-efficient cooling systems and prioritizing landowner protections such as property setbacks and noise reduction.

Abbott’s directives come as a report this month highlights several ​large data centers and crypto facilities that failed key reliability tests to connect to Texas’s power grid ahead of peak summer demand. Four groups of unnamed large electricity users abruptly disconnected ​from the grid during an ERCOT test measuring how well they tolerate routine voltage disturbances, according to Reuters.

In response to these grid strains, utilities are increasingly evaluating whether efficiency improvements within data centers themselves could help reduce the scale of required infrastructure investments, better focusing on clean energy solutions that enhance long-term grid reliability. At the same time, both policymakers and utilities are exploring a wide range of generation options to support this growing electricity demand.