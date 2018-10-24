Valley Electric Association and GridLiance Start Sloan Canyon Transmission Project

GridLiance, an independent transmission company, and Valley Electric Association, Inc. began work on adding 72-miles of optical ground wire between Pahrump and Boulder City, Nevada in mid-September. The line work is part of GridLiance’s nearly $40 million, 18-month Sloan Canyon transmission improvement project that also will include constructing a switching station and a 3.2-mile 230-kV transmission line to improve grid reliability.

The dual functioning optical ground wire being installed will act as a shield wire against lightning strikes and improve communications between interconnected substations, increasing transmission reliability for VEA’s member-owners once completed in December. The 230-kV transmission line work will begin in 2019 and connect Sloan Canyon Switching Station, which will be constructed near Boulder City, to the rest of the transmission system controlled by the California Independent System Operator.

“We are continuing the tradition of VEA’s excellent service and reliability in southwest Nevada in launching the Sloan Canyon improvement project,” said Calvin Crowder, president and CEO of GridLiance. “We also are excited to be building the future foundation for additional renewable energy development in the region.”

GridLiance has already begun site preparation for the installation of the optical ground wire, performing right-of-way maintenance for an access road in various locations along the existing line route and moving equipment into place for the construction of the switching station, which started in October. GridLiance also may rely on helicopters to install portions of the wire atop transmission towers scattered across the desert mountains.

“Valley Electric is proud to partner with GridLiance on another project that will benefit VEA member-consumers,” said Angela Evans, VEA CEO. “The Sloan Canyon project will serve to improve reliability and should eventually provide more access to affordable renewable energy for VEA members.”

In Sept. 2017, GridLiance completed its acquisition of more than 160 miles of 230-kV transmission lines and related substation equipment and the 230-kV transmission line project. For more information about GridLiance, visit the Web site. To learn more about Valley Electric Association, click here.