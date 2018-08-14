Northern Pass Appeals State Siting Decision to NH Supreme Court

Northern Pass Transmission, LLC last week filed an appeal to the NH Supreme Court challenging a recent decision by the NH Site Evaluation Committee (SEC) denying a permit to build the proposed clean energy project. Northern Pass proponents believe that a favorable court ruling will enable the project to return to the SEC for further review in 2019.

“The need for new sources of clean energy in New England to meet customers’ demand for electricity is greater than ever, with continued retirements of older nuclear and fossil-fuel power plants, particularly during winter months when natural gas supplies are needed for home heating,” noted Eversource New Hampshire President Bill Quinlan. “While a few significant regional projects are moving forward that will help fill this growing energy supply need, they are in the early stages of permitting. In contrast, Northern Pass has already secured most of the permits required to begin construction. We remain fully committed to making this important clean energy project a reality for customers in New Hampshire and the region.”

Northern Pass will provide New Hampshire with more than $3 billion in job, tax, and other economic and environmental benefits. It remains the most advanced clean energy project in the region, having received all major permits from the U.S. and Canadian federal governments after years of rigorous review, as well as approvals from other New Hampshire permitting agencies.

On Feb. 1, the SEC abruptly ended its review of the Northern Pass application having deliberated on only two of the four required statutory criteria and without having considered mitigating conditions proposed by NPT and others. On April 27, NPT filed a Motion for Rehearing of the SEC’s decision denying Northern Pass’ application. The appeal to the NH Supreme Court follows the SEC’s July 12 written ruling denying NPT’s Motion for Rehearing.

Northern Pass has received the following approvals:

Federal Approvals

DOE Final Environmental Impact Statement

DOE Record of Decision

Presidential Permit

U.S. Forest Service Final Record of Decision

State Approvals

NH Department of Environmental ServicesWetland final decision

Shoreland Protection final decision

Alteration of Terrain final decision

Section 401 Water Quality certificate

NH Department of Transportation

NH PUC Authorization to Commence Business as a Public Utility

NH PUC Authorization to Cross Public Lands and Waters

NH PUC Approval of PSNH Lease

Canadian Approvals