Hawaiian Electric has completed the first phase of a grid hardening project along East Kamehameha V Highway in East Molokai, upgrading more than 8 miles of power lines and 27 utility poles. The work is intended to improve electric service reliability and reduce wildfire risk in the area.

The project covered a section of East Kamehameha V Highway between Onioni Drive and Ualapue, which was identified as a priority for grid hardening based on wildfire risk factors. Improvements included replacing existing copper power lines with aluminum conductors and strengthening infrastructure along the corridor.

Because crews could not safely complete the work on energized copper lines, planned daytime outages were necessary. Hawaiian Electric implemented several measures to limit disruptions and provide support to affected customers.

The company brought in 26 additional crewmembers, five employees, nine vehicles and two generators from Maui, Hawaii Island and Oahu. The additional resources allowed crews to complete the work in six days rather than the estimated month-long schedule.

The project was scheduled during fall break to avoid disruptions at Kilohana Elementary School. Hawaiian Electric also conducted customer outreach three weeks in advance through mailed notices, phone calls, emails and a virtual community meeting. The schedule was finalized following storm restoration efforts on neighboring islands.

Hawaiian Electric held an in-person community meeting at Kilohana Elementary School on the second day of the project to provide a progress update and gather customer feedback.

Crews completed the work efficiently enough to eliminate the need for outages on two of the originally scheduled days, reducing the outage period from six days to four and restoring normal service earlier than anticipated.

Hawaiian Electric is planning a second phase of grid hardening improvements on Molokai's East End. The work is expected to include replacing more than 100 utility poles in 2027 and 2028, pending various permitting approvals.