Hawaiian Electric Begins Pole Hardening Work Along Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina

Hawaiian Electric announced it will begin a targeted pole hardening project in Lahaina along Honoapiilani Highway as part of its wildfire risk reduction efforts. The project is part of the company’s wildfire safety strategy, which focuses on hardening overhead distribution circuits along key travel routes in high-wildfire risk areas across Maui County, Oahu and Hawaii Island.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18, and continue through the end of June along Honoapiilani Highway between Kai Hele Ku Street and Aholo Road. The project includes replacing 19 wooden poles with composite fiberglass poles. Hawaiian Electric stated that its critical pole hardening program prioritizes replacing wooden poles in critical access corridors with stronger and more resilient materials while also upgrading structural components to withstand hurricane-force winds and challenging terrain.

According to the company, the work is being coordinated with state and county agencies to align infrastructure improvements with emergency management and public safety measures. Hawaiian Electric said it prioritizes circuits for critical pole hardening based on wildfire risk factors including wind exposure, vegetation density, proximity to critical infrastructure, and the importance of ingress and egress routes.

The company said the pole hardening work is taking place alongside longer-term wildfire prevention initiatives, including strategic undergrounding projects and broader grid modernization efforts.

During construction, safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will be used to mark work areas and direct motorists through altered traffic lanes. Flaggers will also provide onsite traffic control. Hawaiian Electric advised motorists to drive cautiously near the work zone and expect traffic delays in the area.