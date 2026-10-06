S&C Electric to Scale Up Distribution System Production with New 295,000-Square-Foot Facility in Illinois

Electrical equipment provider S&C Electric Co. is bringing a 295,000-square-foot facility to Illinois as part of its latest investments to increase domestic manufacturing capacity.

The planned Glenview factory will serve as a central warehouse for S&C Electric to consolidate materials and inventory that support overall manufacturing production operations. S&C Electric noted that moving these operations to Glenview will free up space at its other facilities for future assembly expansion and create more career opportunities in the Chicago area.

The Chicago-based company expects work on the Glenview facility to begin in Q3 2026, with operations targeted to begin in early 2027. A dollar figure for this project effort was not immediately made available.

“For more than a century, S&C team members have done critical work to deliver proven solutions that help utilities and essential industries around the world keep the power on,” said Anders Sjoelin, president and CEO of S&C Electric, in a statement. “We are proud of that legacy, and we continue to build on it.”

As utilities and critical infrastructure operators look to improve grid reliability, S&C views this project as essential to meeting those needs amid the rise of electrification demand in the U.S.

In August, the electrical equipment provider signed an umbrella cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory to advance grid modernization technologies. This research will be incorporated into future insulation systems across a range of grid products, including medium- and high-voltage grid equipment, power hardware and advanced ceramic-polymer insulation materials—strengthening U.S. energy security.

Severe weather, general electrification and massive growth from data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities are focal points S&C Electric points to that are fueling demand for its distribution systems.