G&W Electric Expands North American Footprint with 291,000-Square-Foot Illinois Facility to Boost Grid Manufacturing Capacity

Global power grid manufacturer G&W Electric is expanding its North American manufacturing footprint with a new 291,305-square-foot Illinois facility to increase production capacity and improve operations to support grid modernization efforts.

According to G&W Electric, the Romeoville facility expansion comes at a critical time as utilities and industrial users nationwide face a complex electric landscape shaped by aging infrastructure, supply chain hurdles and growing demand from hyperscalers and AI data centers. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) projects that this growing U.S. electricity demand will surge by more than 50% through 2050.

As federal officials push for more accelerated decarbonization objectives, manufacturers are working to scale up resources for key grid solutions.

This Romeoville expansion for G&W is the latest step in its broader strategy, building on recent investments across its local and global operations. The updated location includes roughly 30,000 square feet of office space alongside dedicated manufacturing zones, according to a company release.