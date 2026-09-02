G&W Electric Expands North American Footprint with 291,000-Square-Foot Illinois Facility to Boost Grid Manufacturing Capacity
Global power grid manufacturer G&W Electric is expanding its North American manufacturing footprint with a new 291,305-square-foot Illinois facility to increase production capacity and improve operations to support grid modernization efforts.
According to G&W Electric, the Romeoville facility expansion comes at a critical time as utilities and industrial users nationwide face a complex electric landscape shaped by aging infrastructure, supply chain hurdles and growing demand from hyperscalers and AI data centers. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) projects that this growing U.S. electricity demand will surge by more than 50% through 2050.
As federal officials push for more accelerated decarbonization objectives, manufacturers are working to scale up resources for key grid solutions.
This Romeoville expansion for G&W is the latest step in its broader strategy, building on recent investments across its local and global operations. The updated location includes roughly 30,000 square feet of office space alongside dedicated manufacturing zones, according to a company release.
By adopting a “freeing room for growth” approach at its existing Bolingbrook facilities, G&W will optimize the vacant space in the older buildings to scale up future grid solutions.
“As demand grows and power systems become more complex, we are investing in the space, people and processes needed to deliver the reliable, high-quality solutions that strengthen grid resiliency and support dependable power delivery,” said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric, in a statement.
These strategic moves build on recent global investments G&W has made. In May, the company acquired Finnish power grid management company Safegrid to support its long-term strategy across utilities to increase the reliability of high-voltage distribution and transmission networks. G&W also recently expanded its Altea sensor manufacturing facility in Ferrara, Italy, increasing capacity for the production of grid modernization technologies.
Beyond infrastructure, the company launched its PowerVoice research community in May to bring utility experts together to provide input on how grid demand is evolving across industry sectors. John Gounaris, vice president of global marketing for G&W, referred to these evolving hurdles as the “3Ds” reshaping the market: decentralization, decarbonization and digitalization.