Eversource Advances Massachusetts Rail Trail Segment Supporting Regional Electrification, Recreational Goals

The remaining 1.4 miles of the line were routed beneath public streets to connect the utility infrastructure directly to the Hudson substation. Meanwhile, MCRT states the newly opened above-ground recreational trail segment safely allows for walking, running and biking, connecting directly into an existing trail parking area that reportedly avoids vehicle traffic.

DCR officials sought Eversource’s direction for improving the overall reliability of the electric transmission system serving the Greater Boston region. Eversource was tasked not only with connecting customers across New England, but also enabling new energy resources that support the region’s electrification and decarbonization goals.

“Projects like this strengthen the backbone of New England’s electric grid, helping ensure customers have reliable, affordable power today while preparing the system to meet tomorrow’s energy needs,” said Eversource president of transmission Bill Quinlan in a statement. “By collaborating closely with DCR, local communities and other project partners, we were able to improve reliability while creating a valuable recreational resource that communities will enjoy for generations.”

The trail, officials state, is part of MCRT’s broader objective to connect 26 communities across 104 miles from Boston to Northampton. The Sudbury-Hudson Transmission Reliability Project reportedly represents the final project in the Greater Boston and New Hampshire Solution— a regional portfolio that manages critical transmission investments in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle explains that this initiative, designed to improve reliability and resiliency of New England’s electric system, ensures the electric grid can meet growing demand and connect additional renewable energy resources as those needs continue to evolve.