Eversource Installs 100,000 Smart Meters in Massachusetts

Eversource has reached 100,000 smart meter installations in Massachusetts as part of the company’s multi-year effort to upgrade more than 1.5 million meters statewide and deliver more modern, resilient tools and benefits to customers.

Smart meters enable secure, two-way communication between the meter and the electric system, supports faster outage detection and restoration and near real-time energy usage information helping customers better understand and manage their electricity use. As a result, 100,000 customers will benefit from usage alerts that help eliminate bill surprises, along with insights into the drivers of their energy bills and the steps to reduce them.

The installation took place in Easthampton in Western Massachusetts, where Eversource crews are exchanging thousands of meters each month. Installations began in Western Massachusetts in summer 2025 and will continue into early 2026 before expanding into Eastern Massachusetts, where the installation of communications devices to support the meters is more than 75 percent complete.

As deployment continues, Eversource expects to exchange tens of thousands of meters per month, with substantial completion of the statewide rollout targeted for the end of 2027.

“Reaching 100,000 installations is an important milestone for this program and a testament to the progress our teams are making across the state,” said Luis Pizano, Director of Smart Metering and Smart Meter Operations at Eversource. “Smart meters strengthen reliability, improve customer service and give customers greater visibility into their energy use, all while laying the foundation for a more resilient, modern energy system.”

Smart meter technology is widely adopted nationwide, with more than three-quarters of electric meters in the U.S. now equipped with smart capabilities, and Eversource’s program builds on that proven track record. The program meets industry standards for safety, security and privacy, using encrypted communications to protect customer usage data.

As more customers receive smart meters, additional benefits like automated outage reporting and remote connection and disconnection of service will be experienced. Customers will learn more about smart meters, get a preview of the tools and information, see a tracker of meter installation progress, and find out what to expect during the exchange process on Eversource's Electric Smart Meters page.