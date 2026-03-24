Louisiana Unveils Nuclear Energy Strategy at CERAWeek to Boost Global Market Role

Louisiana officials used the CERAWeek conference in Houston this week to outline new steps to expand the state’s role in the global energy market, including the release of its first nuclear energy strategy and the renewal of federal funding for a major energy innovation initiative.

The state announced a Nuclear Strategic Framework designed to guide future development of nuclear energy and related industries. Developed through coordination between Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy, the plan lays out a statewide approach to expanding nuclear generation and strengthening supply chains.

The framework identifies four priority areas: nuclear manufacturing and component production, expansion of nuclear generation, uranium fuel conversion, and fuel enrichment capabilities. It also calls for closer coordination among state agencies, industry and local partners to streamline project development and align workforce efforts.

State officials said the strategy is intended to position Louisiana to meet growing global demand for power while supporting job growth and long-term economic development.

Alongside the framework, the state highlighted a $45 million federal funding renewal for the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana initiative, known as Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL). The program, part of a broader $160 million, 10-year investment under the National Science Foundation Engines program, supports energy-focused research, workforce development and startup activity.

The three-year renewal will continue funding a network of more than 50 partners across industry, government and academia. Since its launch, FUEL has supported nearly 30 Louisiana-based startups and backed multiple research and workforce initiatives, including efforts such as Newlab New Orleans and Proofworks.

Officials also said Louisiana plans to host a nuclear industry summit later this spring, bringing together energy, manufacturing and technology stakeholders to discuss development opportunities across the nuclear value chain.

The announcements were part of a broader effort by state leaders to promote Louisiana’s role as a major energy and industrial hub, with activities at CERAWeek including meetings with industry partners and discussions focused on energy production, innovation and infrastructure.