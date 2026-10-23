New Threaded Nut Runner Saves Time on the Job

Milwaukee Tool, a Lineman's Expo exhibitor, is launching the new SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 1/2-in. Threaded Nut Runner in March 2027.
Oct. 23, 2026
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Milwaukee Tool, an exhibitor at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo, will be launching the new SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 1/2-in. Threaded Rod Nut Runner in March 2027. 

Designed to increase productivity when assembling trapeze systems, strut racks and other threaded rod hanger systems, the new accessory delivers the fastest nut-running experience with up to nine times faster installation than hand spinning.  

Features:  

  • Compatible with 1/2-in. threaded rod and standard 3/4-in. hex nuts. 

  • Features an optimized SHOCKZONE to absorb peak torque and help prevent breaking in high-torque impact applications. 

  • Supports up to 100 lbs. of lifting capacity, making it suitable for assembly, installation and adjustment applications. 

  • The split-socket design provides side access to installed hangers and standard hex nuts, enabling easy rack adjustments without disassembly. 

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