New Threaded Nut Runner Saves Time on the Job

Milwaukee Tool, an exhibitor at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo, will be launching the new SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 1/2-in. Threaded Rod Nut Runner in March 2027.
Designed to increase productivity when assembling trapeze systems, strut racks and other threaded rod hanger systems, the new accessory delivers the fastest nut-running experience with up to nine times faster installation than hand spinning.
Features:
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Compatible with 1/2-in. threaded rod and standard 3/4-in. hex nuts.
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Features an optimized SHOCKZONE to absorb peak torque and help prevent breaking in high-torque impact applications.
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Supports up to 100 lbs. of lifting capacity, making it suitable for assembly, installation and adjustment applications.
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The split-socket design provides side access to installed hangers and standard hex nuts, enabling easy rack adjustments without disassembly.