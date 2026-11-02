The MADI Slot Socket Flip Impact 3-in-1 Hex (9/16-in. and 3/4-in.) is a versatile, impact-rated tool designed for quick size changes between 3/4-in. and 9/16-in. hex nuts.

The 3/4-in. side is perfect for transformers and heavy-duty hardware, while the 9/16-in. side handles copper lugs and grounding components. Its dual-slot design allows users to tighten and loosen a variety of items, including grounding clamps, hot line clamps, stirrups, and underground feed-through bushings.

The socket also includes a 1/2-in. female to 3/8-in. male drive adapter (SS-FAD) and is compatible with other 3/8-in. drive adapters, offering maximum versatility for a wide range of tasks.

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