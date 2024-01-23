Double-Insulated Nut Drivers Designed for Tight Spaces

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights their expert-designed Nut Driver selection including the extra long cushion grip ND120CGXL, the metric standard cushion grip ND10MM-CG, the composite CND916-CG, bare-headed ND380-CG-BH and the angled ND120A.

Cementex Nut Drivers enable access to tighter spaces and are available individually, in standard kits or as part of the customer’s personalized combination tool kit. They are made and designed in the United States.

Cementex Nut Drivers’ signature double insulated shaft and single 10,000V tested insulated head meet and exceed industry safety guidelines, while providing the slimmest insulated Nut Driver available. Insulating material and careful base construction allow for compact design and working efficiency while maintaining protection.

Cementex tools not only comply with ASTM F1505 and IEC 60900 standards, but also help meet the requirements of OSHA 1910.331-335, NFPA 70E®, and CSA-Z462.

Learn more at www.cementexusa.com/catalog/screwdrivers-and-nut-drivers/.