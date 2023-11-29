New Lineman’s Hammers Feature Built-In J-Hook Remover

Klein Tools introduces the Lineman’s Double-Face Hammer and the Lineman’s Milled-Face Hammer, both made from forged, tempered steel and featuring built-in J-hook removers to reduce the number of times you need to switch tools.

“The team at Klein Tools is always looking to improve tools to make them multi-functional so trade professionals get the most value in their tools,” says Sean Garvey, associate product manager at Klein Tools. “These new Lineman’s Hammers both have double faces, as well as built-in j-hook removers, reducing the number of times you need to switch tools. They also feature heads that are only 3-3/4-inches long, meaning they can be used in tight areas.”

Features: