New Lineman’s Hammers Feature Built-In J-Hook Remover

Klein Tools introduces the Lineman’s Double-Face Hammer and the Lineman’s Milled-Face Hammer, both made from forged, tempered steel and featuring built-in J-hook removers to reduce the number of times you need to switch tools.
“The team at Klein Tools is always looking to improve tools to make them multi-functional so trade professionals get the most value in their tools,” says Sean Garvey, associate product manager at Klein Tools. “These new Lineman’s Hammers both have double faces, as well as built-in j-hook removers, reducing the number of times you need to switch tools. They also feature heads that are only 3-3/4-inches long, meaning they can be used in tight areas.”
Features:
- 2 tools in 1 with built-in J-hook remover
- Designed with an ergonomic handle for extra comfort
- Rugged and well-balanced, with the weight to drive lag bolts
- Overstrike protection feature increases durability and longevity of the hammer
- Forged, tempered-steel head is only 3-3/4-inches (95mm) long for use in tight areas
- Designed for pole-line work
- Identical faces with 1-3/4’’ (44mm) round-crown driving surface and beveled edges
- One milled face for driving staples used in pole-line work and common, unhardened nails
- Other face is smooth for driving heavier duty hardware
For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.