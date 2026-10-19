Announcing the Winners of the T&D World Raffles from the Lineman's Expo

Dillon Wiggins, a journeyman lineworker for Entergy in Forrest City, Arkansas, won the grand prize package in the T&D World raffle at the International Lineman's Expo.
Amy Fischbach, Head of Content and the host of the Line Life Podcast, and her 17-year-old daughter Lily, announced the winner at the 2026 International Lineman's BBQ and Trade Night at the Overland Park Convention Center.
Dillon won the following prize package, worth more than $1,300:
- An assortment of pliers and screwdrivers manufactured in the United States, as well as the M18 REDLITHIUM FORGE XC8.0 Battery, the M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger, and the M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility HTIW w/ ONE-KEY Kit.
Get Your Milwaukee Tool Prize Package By Being Profiled in T&D World
If you had your badge scanned at the T&D World booth but weren't selected as the lucky winner of the tool package at the Lineman's Expo, you can still receive it.
Lineworkers, fill out this Lineworker Focus form, and apprentices, complete this Faces of the Future form. Then email a photo of yourself competing at the Rodeo, by your bucket truck or working out in the field to Amy Fischbach.
Milwaukee Tool will then ship the tool package to you as a thank-you for your dedication to the line trade.
Congratulations to the Winners of a Utility Knife and Hat from the Montana Knife Company
Milton Draper of Ameren, Illinois, was selected as one of two winners of a $300 utility knife and a hat from the Montana Knife Company.
The other winner was Jimmy Marinus, who traveled from New Zealand to Kansas City to compete with his team at the International Lineman's Rodeo.
Both Milton and Jimmy will be guests on a future episode of the Line Life Podcast. Listen on your favorite podcasting app or at linelife.podbean.com.