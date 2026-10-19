Announcing the Winners of the T&D World Raffles from the Lineman's Expo

Dillon Wiggins, a journeyman lineworker for Entergy in Forrest City, Arkansas, won the grand prize package in the T&D World raffle at the International Lineman's Expo.

Amy Fischbach, Head of Content and the host of the Line Life Podcast, and her 17-year-old daughter Lily, announced the winner at the 2026 International Lineman's BBQ and Trade Night at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Dillon won the following prize package, worth more than $1,300: