Announcing the Winner of the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Giveaway

On Sept. 9, the International Lineman's Rodeo kicked off the 2025 ILR Giveaway. One lucky winner won more than 50 prizes from the following exhibitors:

Milwaukee Tool, Bullard Industrial Health & Safety, Hoffman Boots, Youngstown Gloves, Tallman Equipment Co. Inc., PLP, Quanta Services, Inc., Line Work Bucket Products, LAPCO Manufacturing, Inc., Irby Utilities, The Patriot Group, DragonWear, Bulwark FR, Bashlin Industries, Working Athlete, Vimocity , and the International Lineman's Rodeo

The winner was Ryan Dale Garrison. Congratulations, Ryan!

For more opportunities to win prizes, make sure you make plans to attend the 2025 International Lineman's Expo, where you can enter the T&D World raffle for a Milwaukee Tool set. Other exhibitors will also be sponsoring drawings right on the trade show floor.

We look forward to seeing you in Kansas City for the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week!