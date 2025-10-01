Announcing the Winner of the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Giveaway

Ryan Dale Garrison won more than 50 prizes from the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo exhibitors.
Oct. 1, 2025
5 min read
68dd737a0724f1015443ae97 548330653 1080698070717272 3817542313688225883 N

On Sept. 9, the International Lineman's Rodeo kicked off the 2025 ILR Giveaway. One lucky  winner won more than 50 prizes from the following exhibitors:

Milwaukee ToolBullard Industrial Health & SafetyHoffman BootsYoungstown GlovesTallman Equipment Co. Inc.PLPQuanta Services, Inc.Line Work Bucket ProductsLAPCO Manufacturing, Inc.Irby Utilities, The Patriot Group, DragonWearBulwark FRBashlin IndustriesWorking AthleteVimocity , and the International Lineman's Rodeo

The winner was Ryan Dale Garrison. Congratulations, Ryan!

For more opportunities to win prizes, make sure you make plans to attend the 2025 International Lineman's Expo, where you can enter the T&D World raffle for a Milwaukee Tool set. Other exhibitors will also be sponsoring drawings right on the trade show floor. 

We look forward to seeing you in Kansas City for the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week!

Sign up for TDWorld eNewsletters

Related

Announcing the 2024 International Lineman's Rodeo Champions
Lineman's Rodeo: Celebrating 40 Years of Competition
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!