Drone Rodeo Competition Returns to the International Lineman's Rodeo

While you're at the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week, look for the Drone Rodeo Competition, presented by Sentinel Robotic Solutions and sponsored by Volt Inspections. The event will return to the International Lineman’s Rodeo for its second year on the international stage.

According to the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) website, this event challenges licensed FAA Part 107 remote pilots to demonstrate real-world inspection skills by assembling, launching and navigating their aircraft through a defined course while capturing high-quality images of signage and designated objects before landing on a precision target.

Teams will be judged on time, accuracy and image clarity, highlighting the critical role of UAS in modern utility inspection and operations. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. on the Rodeo grounds at the Agricultural Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Registration is $150 per team, which includes a pilot and visual observer. The attendees must also be registered for the Lineman's Expo. Registration will be open until the day of the competition.

For additional information, reach out to [email protected].

To register for the competition, fill out this form.