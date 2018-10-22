Menu
BurndyCutter
Electric Utility Operations

BURNDY Launches New Hand Tools for Cutting and Stripping Wire

The BURNDY Y10 Stripper/Cutter series of hand tools consists of a Y101300C cable tie and wire cutting tool and Y101400SC, which is a wire stripping and cutting tool for use on soft metal wires; copper and aluminum ranging from #22 - #10 AWG.

Ergonomically designed, these tools provide custom-designed jaws that eliminate accidental damage to bundles of wire or cables. The high-quality heat-treated steel alloy blades provide a crisp cut. Additionally, both tools feature comfort fit, cushioned handles and scissor-action along with auto spring that works with your hand’s national contraction motion, helping to reduce user fatigue.

 

TAGS: Tools & Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
RWSInterior
Red Wing Shoes Launches Mobile Shoe Store for Trade and Safety Professionals
Oct 23, 2018
GreenleeNewProduct
Emerson Introduces Greenlee Portable, Durable Megohmmeters
Oct 23, 2018
Upskill Image
Upskill Introduces a Mixed Reality Experience to Aid Utility Workers
Oct 23, 2018
MilwaukeeLEDBucketLight
Milwaukee LED Bucket Light Wins 2018 Tools of the Trade Competition
Oct 22, 2018