BURNDY Launches New Hand Tools for Cutting and Stripping Wire

The BURNDY Y10 Stripper/Cutter series of hand tools consists of a Y101300C cable tie and wire cutting tool and Y101400SC, which is a wire stripping and cutting tool for use on soft metal wires; copper and aluminum ranging from #22 - #10 AWG.

Ergonomically designed, these tools provide custom-designed jaws that eliminate accidental damage to bundles of wire or cables. The high-quality heat-treated steel alloy blades provide a crisp cut. Additionally, both tools feature comfort fit, cushioned handles and scissor-action along with auto spring that works with your hand’s national contraction motion, helping to reduce user fatigue.