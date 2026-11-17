Xcel Energy has received battery units at its Blue Lake site in Minnesota, marking a construction milestone for a battery energy storage project that is part of the company's broader plan to expand energy storage capacity across the state.

The Blue Lake project is part of Xcel Energy's strategy to diversify its electricity generation resources while maintaining service reliability and managing customer costs. Along with two planned projects in Becker, Minnesota, the company expects to have more than 735 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage capacity operating in Minnesota by the end of 2027. The portfolio would be the largest in the Upper Midwest.

"For more than a century, energy companies have generated electricity when customers need it and delivered it almost immediately. Battery storage changes what's possible. It allows us to store energy and dispatch it when it's needed most, giving us a powerful new tool to maintain reliability, support growing energy needs and make the most of the diverse resources that power our system," said Bria Shea, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Battery energy storage systems store electricity when it is available and return it to the grid when demand increases. Advances in storage technology have also made it possible to install systems at existing energy facilities, such as Blue Lake, allowing utilities to use existing infrastructure while incorporating new technologies.

The Blue Lake facility will store energy generated across Xcel Energy's Upper Midwest system, including electricity from wind, solar, nuclear and natural gas resources. The 135.5-MW facility will include 132 battery units capable of storing and delivering electricity for up to four hours. At full output, the system is expected to provide enough electricity to power approximately 125,000 homes during periods of peak demand.

"The Blue Lake project demonstrates how battery storage is becoming an increasingly important part of grid operations," said Justin Meagher, Xcel Energy battery storage project manager. "These systems can respond quickly to changing conditions, store energy when it's available and provide electricity when customer demand is high. That flexibility helps us operate the electric system more efficiently while continuing to deliver reliable service to customers."

The Blue Lake Battery Energy Storage System is expected to begin serving customers in 2027.