Xcel Energy Announces Operations of New Solar Generation and Battery Energy Storage Systems to Serve Customers in Texas and New Mexico

Xcel Energy has announced operations of new solar generation and battery energy storage systems at its Plant X site near Earth, Texas, and at the Cunningham Generating Station near Hobbs, New Mexico.

“This is about making smart, responsible investments on behalf of our customers,” said Brad Baldridge, interim president, Xcel Energy – Texas, New Mexico. “These projects reflect how we plan for the long term, to balance energy resources and deliver reliable service while implementing cost-effective solutions for our customers.”

Solar and battery storage help support electric reliability during peak demand and limited renewable generation. Solar generation facilities at both Plant X and Cunningham Generating Station are operational since April 1.

Plant X Solar will replace the former natural gas-fueled Units 1 and 2 at Plant X. It includes 150 MW of solar generation and covers approximately 1,200 acres east of the existing Plant X location. The facility connects to the grid through the existing substation through a 115-kV transmission line.

Additionally, Xcel Energy is looking to add a 150-MW surplus battery energy storage system at Plant X. The BESS will be operational in 2027, upon receiving approval by regulators.

Cunningham 1 Solar consists of a 72 MW solar facility together with a 36-MW surplus BESS and connects through the existing Cunningham thermal interconnection. A second project, Cunningham 2 Solar, will generate 196 MW of solar power and is scheduled to come online in April 2027, replacing the gas-fueled Unit 2. Upon completion, the complete solar development at Cunningham will include approximately 6,500 acres.