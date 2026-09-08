MISO Launches Fifth ERAS Cycle to Fast-Track New Power Generation onto the Grid

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is working to quickly bring new generation online as it launches a fifth cycle of projects being evaluated under the Expedited Resource Addition Study (ERAS).

Under the federal oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the ERAS process is designed to fast-track the evaluation of new power generation projects connecting to the electrical grid. MISO will manage this ERAS effort, which aims to strengthen reliability to meet growing demand across the region.

A total of 15 proposed projects totaling approximately 7.3 GW of proposed capacity are part of this fifth cycle, according to a MISO release. MISO states that the portfolio of projects under this study cycle spans its North, Central and South regions, including a mix of solar, wind, battery storage and natural gas resources expected to be online by 2029.

“The MISO region is undergoing rapid change, with electricity demand rising at a historic rate,” said Aubrey Johnson, MISO’s vice president of system planning and competitive transmission, in a statement. “Each ERAS cycle is helping us to bring reliability-critical generation online faster while we work toward long-term improvements in the interconnection process.”

Since the ERAS program launched in 2025, the overall pipeline has expanded to 58 total projects representing roughly 29 GW of proposed capacity. Of those 58 projects, 38 have advanced to completed generator interconnection agreements, MISO highlighted.

The program, which will sunset in August 2027, is capped at 68 projects.

In March, MISO updated its long-term resource tracking amid the influx of large-load electric demand, with forecast levels not seen in decades. The independent grid operator is projecting a substantial increase in electricity demand of up to 2.1% per year through 2044.

In an updated version of its Reliability Imperative report, MISO said it is working collaboratively with members and state officials to advance timely resource development and coordinate large-load planning.