MISO Names Development Team for Two Long-Range Transmission Projects

Last week, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator announced the selected developers for two transmission projects aimed at strengthening grid reliability and supporting the region’s long-term energy needs.

A joint-development partnership consisting of Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois, GridLiance Heartland, LLC, Dairyland Power Cooperative and Illinois Municipal Electric Agency was selected to develop both the Woodford County–IL/IN State Line 765-kV Competitive Transmission Project (WIIL) and the Sub T–IA/IL State Line–Woodford County 765-kV Competitive Transmission Project (STIW).

The projects are the fourth and fifth of seven competitive projects identified in the Long Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) Tranche 2.1 portfolio approved by MISO’s board of directors in December 2024.

“The selection of this partnership delivers the best overall value for our customers, reflecting MISO’s commitment to enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the grid to ensure it can meet future resource developments,” said Aubrey Johnson, MISO’s vice president of system planning.

According to MISO, the selections followed a competitive process evaluating proposals based on cost and design, project implementation, operations and maintenance, and transmission planning participation.

Together, the WIIL and STIW projects will add more than 250 miles of new 765-kV high-voltage transmission lines and one new 765-kV substation, enabling larger quantities of power to be transmitted across the Midwest.

“This partnership’s proposals stood out for both projects with its robust design offerings, well-developed implementation plans, and sound cost containment features,” Johnson said.

The partnership is expected to execute Selected Developer Agreements with MISO within 60 days. Construction activities will begin following regulatory approvals and permitting processes.

MISO said the complete selection reports for both projects are available on its Competitive Transmission webpage.

The LRTP initiative is part of MISO’s Response to the Reliability Imperative, an effort between MISO and its stakeholders to address electric reliability challenges across the region.