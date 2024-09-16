Alliance to Support 765-kV Transmission Projects in the U.S. During Time of Electricity Demand Surge

To help the U.S. continue to provide reliable electricity amid a time of unprecedented expansion in renewable generation and expected nationwide load growth, Burns & McDonnell and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) are teaming up. The organizations announced an alliance to support the development and execution of 765-kV transmission line and substation projects planned by the nation’s regional system operators.

The 765-kV voltage class has emerged as an effective means of delivering substantial amounts of economical and reliable electricity to consumers, according to Burns & McDonnell's statement.

Through the alliance, Burns & McDonnell and KEPCO will work together to develop and execute the mega-scale projects to support the nation’s grid. Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned engineering, construction and architecture firm. KEPCO is South Korea’s only electric utility with over eight substations and 13 lines (over 636 miles) of self-developed, engineered and operations of 765kV assets.

“Given our nation’s surge in electricity demand, we see the potential for landmark projects to be the future backbone of a resilient grid," said Leslie M. Duke, chair and CEO of Burns & McDonnell.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. electric transmission network consists of about 700,000 circuit miles of lines. Only a fraction of those lines are 765-kV — most of them built in the late 1960s. Regional transmission organizations and independent system operators are considering approving billions of dollars' worth of 765-kV transmission line and substation projects with in-service dates less than 10 years from now. The 765-kV voltage offers benefits including increased reliability and efficiency, and decreased land use.

KEPCO brings decades of experience operating a 765-kV grid and operates a 765-kV transmission testing facility in Korea, one of only three in the world.

“As the only electric utility in Korea, KEPCO possesses core competencies and experience across the entire cycle of power grid from R&D to construction to operation, and will be able to play a major role by directly participating in 765-kV transmission grid construction projects in the U.S.,” said Dong-cheol Kim, president and CEO of KEPCO.