KEPCO Monitors Wildfires with AI in Korea

According to Korea Forest Service, about 70% of the land is mountainous in Korea, where 567 cases of wildfire occurred on average every year for the last 10 years. Annually 4,004 hectares of land is affected by wildfire in Korea, inflicting damage equivalent to about 227 billion Korean Won (about USD164 million).

It is critical to respond to a wildfire by pinpointing where it happens as early as possible because it spreads quickly. KEPCO found that introducing a monitoring system in mountainous areas is expensive as mounting structures, power lines and communication networks need to be installed additionally in a worker-unfriendly terrain. Even with investments such as CCTV cameras, utility workers frequently misidentified fog, tricks of the light, etc. as wildfire or smoke. To sharpen its wildfire detection capabilities, KEPCO developed a wildfire early response system that employs artificial intelligence (AI) and uses the existing power transmission infrastructure.

Building with Existing Infrastructure

KEPCO used its existing wireless telecommunication cell sites and transmission towers in the mountains, where it is difficult to build the necessary infrastructure. Workers installed high-performance cameras in the cell sites and on the transmission line towers. They can take optical and thermal images and send them to the remote servers for further analysis.

The images acquired at the wireless telecommunication by the cameras are sent to both on-site image analysis module and remote servers and analyzed by the latest artificial intelligence technologies (e.g., the ensemble technique) especially at the remote servers, which meaningfully enhance the accuracy of AI analysis. The results of analysis are shared with Korea Forest Service, National Fire Agency and other institutions for a rapid response.

The cameras on transmission towers are powered by batteries that are charged by solar photovoltaic panels, which can last up to 48 hours even if the PV panels cannot generate power. The image analysis module communicates with the server through the LTE telecommunication network, and some of them are connected to the optical ground wires (OPGW) installed on the transmission towers.

Since KEPCO used its own infrastructure (i.e., no new installation of lines, poles, etc. in the mountainous areas was required), KEPCO was able to establish its system at almost half the price that would have been required to build a similar system from top to bottom.

The wildfire early response system prevents large scale blackouts by preventing damage to not only people and properties, but by protecting the transmission infrastructure. It reduces the risk of a large-scale power outage in the power system.

Where There’s Smoke

KEPCO applied numerous technologies and ideas to wildfire early response system, which enabled the system to detect wildfires at or above 99% accuracy. Some of them include:

The cameras that can take both optical and thermal images high above the ground, which can differentiate the naturally formed fog and clouds from actual wildfire smoke.

Cameras are mounted on actuators that move in eight preset degrees of angles at preset time interval to cover 360 degrees.

When an image suspected to be from a wildfire is captured, the system automatically analyzes the image further. If a sign of wildfire appears from a distance, the system can zoom in up to 50 times to enhance the accuracy of its analysis.

Environmental sensors are installed together with the cameras, to read the surrounding temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, carbon monoxide density, etc. on a real-time basis. Together with the data received from other institutions, such as Korea Meteorological Administration, etc., the system analyzes the input comprehensively.