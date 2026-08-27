PSE&G Launches Residential Battery Storage Pilot

PSE&G has launched the GridSmart Battery Program, a pilot designed to help residential electric customers offset the cost of purchasing and installing qualifying home battery energy storage systems.

The program provides a $5,000 incentive toward the purchase and installation of a qualifying home battery system, along with the option for up to $25,000 in interest-free, on-bill repayment for remaining installation costs.

In addition to providing backup power during outages, participating battery systems may be called upon during scheduled GridSmart Battery Events. During these planned events, the batteries can temporarily power customers' homes, reducing the amount of electricity drawn from the grid during periods of peak demand. Customers will be notified in advance of scheduled events.

Through the pilot, PSE&G will evaluate the customer and grid benefits of residential battery storage, including electric system reliability, peak demand reduction, operational insight and customer resiliency.

The GridSmart Battery Program is part of PSE&G's residential virtual power plant (VPP) pilot. A VPP is an aggregation of distributed energy resources that are operated in a coordinated manner to provide grid reliability and flexibility.

VPPs can potentially help defer or avoid transmission and distribution upgrades or reduce the need for additional power during peak periods.

The GridSmart Battery Program aligns with New Jersey's broader efforts to expand battery storage and modernize the electric grid. In July, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities launched a stakeholder process to develop a statewide VPP framework. PSE&G's pilot will help evaluate how customer-owned battery storage can support future VPP programs in New Jersey.

“Home battery storage is a great way to make homes more resilient,” said Lauren Thomas, vice president, Clean Energy Solutions – Customer Solutions. “Through the GridSmart Battery Program, we're giving customers another way to invest in their homes by adding reliable backup power while helping us better understand how residential battery storage can support a more reliable electric grid. It's an important step in helping shape the future of energy in New Jersey.”

Residential electric customers interested in the GridSmart Battery Program, including program requirements and qualifying battery systems, can visit PSE&G's GridSmart program page.