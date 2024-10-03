Founded in 1934, Osmose is the market-leading provider of critical evaluation, mobile contact voltage testing, maintenance, and restoration services for electric transmission, distribution, and telecommunications utilities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 4,000 people.

Osmose’s field technicians, professional engineers, wood scientists, and corrosion experts utilize their expertise to identify and solve issues to make utility infrastructure safer, longer-lasting, and more resilient while lowering the total cost of ownership. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure.

More Info on Osmose Utilities Services