American Wire Group

American Wire Group

Largest Inventory in North America for utilities and renewable energy
2980 NE 207th St Suite PH
Miami, FL 33180
United States of America
954-455-3050
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More Info on American Wire Group

Courtesy of American Wire Group
American Wire Group

American Wire Group (AWG) is the leading material supplier of wire & cable, hardware, equipment, and accessory solutions.

We've expanded our footprint to meet the surging demand in the utility and renewable energy markets, and we’ve been able to do so with four regional distribution centers in Pennsylvania, California, Texas.  AWG offers comprehensive services to our customers around the world, including cable management, cable engineering and design, emergency services, and more.

When you are ready to build the future, American Wire Group is ready to help you Empower A Better World! Visit us at www.buyawg.com

YouTube Videos

American Wire Group: Empowering A Better World
Aug. 21, 2025
American Wire Group: Empowering the Future of Clean Energy
Aug. 14, 2025
Empowering Forest Creek Wind Farm
July 31, 2025

Articles

AWG
Screen Shot 2020 08 20 At 3 50 23 Pm
Following the recent derecho, the supplier delivered nine trucks of wire to help with the restoration effort.

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