American Wire Group (AWG) is the leading material supplier of wire & cable, hardware, equipment, and accessory solutions.

We've expanded our footprint to meet the surging demand in the utility and renewable energy markets, and we’ve been able to do so with four regional distribution centers in Pennsylvania, California, Texas. AWG offers comprehensive services to our customers around the world, including cable management, cable engineering and design, emergency services, and more.

When you are ready to build the future, American Wire Group is ready to help you Empower A Better World! Visit us at www.buyawg.com