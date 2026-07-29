nVent | TRACHTE

nVent TRACHTE

nVent TRACHTE is the leading manufacturer of engineered building solutions, specializing in substation control buildings, E-houses, modular data centers, energy storage solutions, and large-scale electrical equipment enclosures. Our cutting-edge design capabilities and comprehensive engineering services allow us to scale to the needs of our clients.
422 N Burr Oak Ave
Oregon, WI 53575
United States of America
800-837-5707
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nVent | TRACHTE

nVent TRACHTE is the leading manufacturer of prefabricated steel substation control buildings and electrical equipment enclosures for utility, renewable energy, data centers, and industrial applications. nVent TRACHTE's state-of-the-art design, engineering, and materials provide exceptional protection, energy efficiency, quality, and convenience for highly technical customers and applications. 

Additional Sales Offices:

45 Nob Hill Rd, Madison, WI, 53713

1249 Clary Connector, Eastanolle, GA, 30538 

5235 Delaney Rd Hitchcock, TX 77563

328 Industrial Park Dr Eleanor, WV 25070

YouTube Videos

nVent - Engineered Solutions Built Around Your Vision
April 2, 2026
nVent - Engineered Solutions Built Around You
April 2, 2026
nVent - Engineered Solutions Built Around Your Critical Infrastructure
April 2, 2026

Articles

Photo by Krisztian Miklosy, Dreamstime.
Krisztian Miklosy Dreamstime
The combined Trachte and Parkline will have a presence in data centers and energy and power T&D.
nVent
nVent
IBS and IBSB Advanced are nVent's ready-to-install flexible wire replacement solution for connections to all molded case circuit breakers.

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