422 N Burr Oak Ave
Oregon, WI 53575
United States of America
Oregon, WI 53575
United States of America
800-837-5707
More Info on nVent TRACHTE
nVent TRACHTE is the leading manufacturer of prefabricated steel substation control buildings and electrical equipment enclosures for utility, renewable energy, data centers, and industrial applications. nVent TRACHTE's state-of-the-art design, engineering, and materials provide exceptional protection, energy efficiency, quality, and convenience for highly technical customers and applications.
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