Quanta Services

Houston, TX 77008

COMPANY OVERVIEW

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is the leading specialty contractor with the largest skilled labor force in North America – providing fully integrated infrastructure solutions for the utility, energy, and communications industries.

Contact

2727 North Loop West
United States of America
https://www.quantaservices.com
713-629-7600

Quanta Services is the leading specialty contractor with the largest and most highly trained workforce in North America – providing fully integrated solutions for the electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries. We self-perform more than 85% of our work, collaborating with our customers to provide cost certainty and safe execution. Quanta’s geographic footprint spans North America, Latin America and Australia, and our network of companies ensures world-class execution with local delivery.

Articles & News

RondaKimbrow/Getty Images
Getty Images 641647798
Overhead Transmission

Quanta Services Selected for Colorado's Power Pathway Transmission Project

Jan. 12, 2023
Project expected to extend through 2027, supporting multi-year visibility and growth opportunities.
imacoconut/Getty Images
Quanta
Renewables

Quanta Services to Acquire Blattner Holding Company

Sept. 3, 2021
Increases exposure to large and growing renewable energy markets (wind, solar and energy storage).
Quanta Ditch Witch Training 2_Resized.jpg
Safety and Training

Quanta Services Sets New Drill Operators Up for Success Through Training

July 2, 2019
Due to a shortage of horizontal directional drill operators, companies are offering training programs.
Quanta Services
QuantaServicesStormVideoPic
Electric Utility Operations

Quanta Services: Safety Comes First During Storm Response

Oct. 18, 2018
Safety is paramount for Quanta Services, which sent crews to restore power following Hurricane Michael.
Northwest Lineman College
Northwest Lineman College
Safety and Training

Quanta Services Acquires Northwest Lineman College

March 1, 2018
NLC's existing management team will remain in place
Sumter Utilities
Safety

Quanta Services 2017 Hurricanes Recap

Oct. 31, 2017
As North America’s largest contractor, Quanta Services mobilized several thousand crews for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

NLC and Quanta
Linemen Training

Image
Overhead Transmission

Quanta Services Selected For T&D Project In Southern California

Aug. 12, 2016
Led by CRUX Subsurface, Inc., a Quanta Services company, Quanta's scope of work includes the engineering, procurement and construction of the project.