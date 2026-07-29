5701 Highpoint Pkwy,
Burleson, TX 76028
United States of America
Burleson, TX 76028
United States of America
817-509-9806
800-666-6567
More Info on Wagner-Smith Equipment Co.
Looking to rent or purchase transmission, distribution, and underground line stringing equipment—including blocks, tools, and related services? Wagner-Smith Equipment Co. offers an unmatched selection, competitive pricing, expert training, and reliable service across six locations nationwide. We are your one-stop shop for overhead and underground electric equipment and tooling solutions throughout the T&D industry.
Sales Offices:
TX HQ: 5701 Highpoint Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028, 800-666-6567
AZ: 1350 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009, 602-272-0991
GA: 550 Highway 155 S, McDonough, GA 30253, 888-867-5777
OH: 3201 Encrete Ln., Dayton, OH 45439, 866-338-0398
OR: 19020 Southwest Cipole Road # B, Tualatin, OR 97062, 800-444-7064
Contacts
Dan Lyon
Sales Manager