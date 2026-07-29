WSES

Wagner-Smith Equipment Co.

5701 Highpoint Pkwy,
Burleson, TX 76028
United States of America
817-509-9806
800-666-6567
Visit Company Website
[email protected]

More Info on Wagner-Smith Equipment Co.

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Looking to rent or purchase transmission, distribution, and underground line stringing equipment—including blocks, tools, and related services? Wagner-Smith Equipment Co. offers an unmatched selection, competitive pricing, expert training, and reliable service across six locations nationwide. We are your one-stop shop for overhead and underground electric equipment and tooling solutions throughout the T&D industry.

Sales Offices:

TX HQ: 5701 Highpoint Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028, 800-666-6567

AZ: 1350 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009, 602-272-0991

GA: 550 Highway 155 S, McDonough, GA 30253, 888-867-5777

OH: 3201 Encrete Ln., Dayton, OH 45439, 866-338-0398

OR: 19020 Southwest Cipole Road # B, Tualatin, OR 97062, 800-444-7064

 

YouTube Videos

February 13, 2024
Feb. 13, 2024
Wagner-Smith Equipment Co. - A Look Into Who We Are
Feb. 27, 2023
Wagner-Smith Equipment Co. - M18 LED Search Light Milwaukee
July 27, 2022

Contacts

Dan Lyon

Sales Manager

Wagner-Smith Equipment Co. Categories

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