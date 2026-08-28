AEP Texas Files Wildfire Mitigation Plan With Texas Regulators

AEP Texas has filed a Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) outlining measures the utility plans to use to reduce wildfire risk across its service territory.

The plan, filed Aug. 24, builds on AEP Texas’ previously filed Resiliency Plan, a three-year strategy focused on strengthening distribution infrastructure, targeted vegetation management and technologies designed to improve situational awareness.

The wildfire plan outlines several measures for identifying and reducing ignition risks, including:

Risk-based inspection and maintenance of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Enhanced vegetation management in areas with elevated wildfire risk.

Infrastructure improvements and system hardening projects to improve grid resilience.

Weather- and risk-informed operating practices during periods of elevated fire danger.

Fire-risk protocols and conservative operating practices during extreme conditions.

Under the plan, AEP Texas may disable automatic reclosing functions when conditions warrant. The utility also may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) under extreme wildfire conditions.

The utility's wildfire response framework includes an Incident Command System (ICS) to coordinate internal operations and support collaboration with emergency responders and other stakeholders during wildfire events.

The WMP also calls for continued monitoring and risk assessment, along with emergency preparedness and response planning.

Subject to PUCT approval, the plan is expected to take effect in January 2027.